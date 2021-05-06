GWM Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

ZG opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

