Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Up 3.9%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GUKYF shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

