Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

SUPV opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.94 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

