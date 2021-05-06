Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Announces Earnings Results

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%.

GRFS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 269,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,339. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

