GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Purchases C$108,750.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at C$24,746,410.50.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$436.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.19.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

