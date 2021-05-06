Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

