Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 2,213,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,964. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

