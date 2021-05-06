Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

