Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

