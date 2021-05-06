Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

GTE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,941,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,915,459. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

