Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

GSHD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.91 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $495,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,550. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

