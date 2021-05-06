Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lowered its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 154,295 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 6.7% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $39,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,915. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

