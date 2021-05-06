Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.40. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 42,534 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

