Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 91,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 804,251 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

