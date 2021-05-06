Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 633,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,123. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at $137,694.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 147,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 327,344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

