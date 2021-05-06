GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE GDDY opened at $82.24 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

