Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 16961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

