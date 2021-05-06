Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

