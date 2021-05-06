Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 20,121 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.22.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

