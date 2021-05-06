Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $84.85. Glaukos shares last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 4,022 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,975 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,104,000 after acquiring an additional 479,628 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

