Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,705. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,975. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

