Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

GLT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 250,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

