Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 8%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 7,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,093,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $541.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.