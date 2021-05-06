Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $442.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.70 million. Genesco reported sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,234. Genesco has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesco by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

