General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-5.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.500-5.250 EPS.

Shares of GM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,018,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

