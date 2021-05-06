Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

