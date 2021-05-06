Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $128.91 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00066577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.00826188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.76 or 0.09311287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

