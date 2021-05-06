Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

MSFT opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

