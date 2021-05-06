Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.48 on Monday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

