G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.95. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 7,655 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

