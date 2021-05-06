FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Cut by Analyst

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 68,756 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

