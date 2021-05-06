FY2022 EPS Estimates for JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Increased by Analyst

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for JMP Group in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

JMP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,206. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,846 shares of company stock worth $357,459. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

