FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ AIH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

