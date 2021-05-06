FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Raised by Analyst

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of SFST opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $421.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $850,256. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

