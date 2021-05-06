FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

