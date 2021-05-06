FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

CJT opened at C$179.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$201.05. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$125.18 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

