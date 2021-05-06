FY2021 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

BR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $165.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $165.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

