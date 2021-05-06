FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cooper Tire & Rubber Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

CTB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CTB opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

