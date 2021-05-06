Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

FUTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU opened at $143.79 on Monday. Futu has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

