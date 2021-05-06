FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 2,000 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSBW opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

