Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of ULCC opened at $20.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
