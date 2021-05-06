Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last 90 days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

