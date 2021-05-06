Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.12. Freshpet has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

