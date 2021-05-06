Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading 2% Higher

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 25,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 43,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.57 million and a P/E ratio of -13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.