Frax Price Up 0.3% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $131.43 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00276417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.94 or 0.01151202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.72 or 0.00754177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.64 or 0.99932608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 131,890,789 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

