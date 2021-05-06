Frank M. Svoboda Sells 15,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank M. Svoboda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 393,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $106.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

