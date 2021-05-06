Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

