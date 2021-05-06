Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.