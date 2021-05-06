Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,968,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $96.03. 4,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,719. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

