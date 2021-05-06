Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

