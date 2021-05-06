Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 16214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.